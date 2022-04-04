ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: ‘Leave The Door Open’ wins ‘Song Of The Year’

‘Leave The Door Open’ by R&B superduo Silk Sonic which comprises Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson .Paak won ‘Song Of The Year’ at the Grammys, which is currently underway live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II accepted the award as they took the stage.

Silk Sonic made their debut performance at 2021’s Grammys, performing ‘Leave The Door Open’.

The song bagged the title of ‘Song Of The Year’ as it edged out ‘Drivers License’ (Olivia Rodrigo), ‘Bad Habits’ (Ed Sheeran), ‘Happier Than Ever’ (Billie Eilish), ‘Peaches’ (Justin Bieber), ‘Call Me by Your Name’ (Lil Nas X) and ‘Kiss Me More’ (Doja Cat).

D’Mile, who served as the writer on last year’s winner, ‘I Can’t Breathe’, by H.E.R. has become the first person to win ‘Song Of The Year’ in consecutive years. The songwriter dedicated the award to his mother, who passed away a few days ago.

