ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow bring the heat with ‘Industry Baby’ performance

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Lil Nas X took the stage at the 2022 Grammys draped in sparkles and backed by an entourage of dancers to perform three of his ‘Montero’ hits.

Following an introduction by Trevor Noah, the seasoned performer started his ground-shaking performance with ‘Dead Right Now’ backed by a line of drummers, reports Variety.

A slew of tall screens displaying the many controversial tweets sparked by the ‘Montero’ (‘Call Me by Your Name’) music video ushered the rapper into his next song.

Decorated in diamonds, Nas belted the track in front of a massive-sized bust of his own head. Shortly after, Jack Harlow joined him on stage for a high-energy, marching band-inspired performance of their collaborative hit single ‘Industry Baby’.

Nas’ and his breakout single ‘Montero’ (‘Call Me by Your Name’) are both up for three of the big four categories this year: record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

The Tanu Muino-directed video for ‘Montero’ (‘Call Me by Your Name’) also earned a nomination for best music video.

With five nominations under his belt, Nas becomes the first artist out of Atlanta to be nominated in the big categories since Outkast.

20220404-075203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kim Kardashian’s black leather suit leaves fans in the dark

    Dwayne Johnson got ‘ghosted’ by Emily Blunt

    Oscars 2022: Jessica inspired by radical acts of ‘The Eyes of...

    Tom Cruise and his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are headed to Cannes