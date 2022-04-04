ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Grammys 2022: Trevor Noah opens with Will Smith ‘slap’ joke

NewsWire
0
0

Comedian Trevor Noah opened the 64th Annual Grammy Awards by alluding to Hollywood star Will Smith’s controversial slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The Grammys took place just one week after the Academy Awards, where Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category, reports Variety.

“Don’t even think of this as an award show,” Noah said about the ceremony.

“It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it.”

Questlove also addressed Smith’s slap while presenting the Grammy for ‘Song of the Year’, saying: “All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I’m not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive.”

Questlove won the Oscar for documentary feature right after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Both Smith and Rock discussed the incident themselves in the days after the Oscar ceremony. Smith apologised to Rock on March 28.

The actor published a statement on social media, writing: “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Rock waited until his March 30 stand-up comedy show in Boston to address the slap publicly, although the comedian mostly stayed away from talking about the incident.

Rock told the audience: “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

Mixed reports have since surfaced about how the Academy and Oscars producers should’ve handled the incident during the ceremony.

The Academy claimed it asked Smith to leave, but the actor refused. However, sources told Variety that Smith was never formally asked to exit the event.

Oscars producer Will Packer told ‘Good Morning America’ that he asked the Academy not to ‘physically remove’ Smith from the premises because it was not what Rock wanted. Although LAPD was reportedly ready to arrest Smith, Rock declined to press charges or file a report.

Smith announced on April 1 that he was resigning from the Academy.

He still faces “suspension, expulsion or other sanctions” from the Academy, which condemned his violent actions following the Oscars.

The next Academy board meeting is scheduled for April 18.

20220404-071402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Owen Wilson used to think about death a lot

    David Lee Roth says he’s retiring after Las Vegas shows in...

    Kim Kardashian denies violating labour laws as ex-staff members sue her

    Why Richard Flood left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ before the Season 18 finale