The ruling Grand Alliance in Bihar has announced Manoj Kushwaha as the candidate for the Kurhani bypoll in Muzzafarpur district scheduled to be held on December 5.

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, announced the name of Kushwaha as the candidate of the Grand Alliance.

Kushwaha is a Janata Dal (United) leader and also a former Rajya Sabha member.

“On the request of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, our party’s National President Lalu Prasad Yadav has decided to give the seat to JD(U). The name of Manoj Kushwaha is finalised as a candidate from the JD(U). He is our candidate of the Grand Alliance. All parties which are part of the Grand Alliance agreed on his name,” Siddiqui said.

During the announcement, JD(U) National President Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, Left parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha were present in the JD(U) office in Patna.

During the occasion, the JD(U) National President said: “After the bypoll result of Gopalganj, it has been clear that the BJP is contesting elections from borrowed players. In every game (cricket, football, hockey etc), 11 players play. BJP plays with the 12th player (borrowed player) who belongs to another party. It has been proven in the Gopalganj bypoll.”

For the BJP, Indira Yadav, the wife of Sadhu Yadav, contested on the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party and Abdul Salam contested on the ticket of AIMIM and they have cut the votes of Muslim and Yadav communities, which are the traditional voters of RJD.

“We have 75 per cent voters in Kurhani Assembly constituency. BJP is not in the race. Our win is sure. We know the game plan of the BJP,” Singh added.

