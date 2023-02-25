INDIA

Grand alliance unity will get rid of Gujarat model: CPI-ML

CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Saturday that the country will get freedom from the Gujarat model only when the Mahagathbandhan get united.

Speaking at the mega rally of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar’s Purnis, Bhattacharya said, “During the recent national convention of the CPI-ML in Patna, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid made a very important point that the Gujarat model has destroyed the country. The are many lies in the Gujarat model. The Bihar model is an appropriate answer to counter it. The unity of the seven parties of the Mahagathbandhan strengthens the Bihar model,” Bhattacharya said.

“The BJP has promoted the Gujarat model of governance, but I want to point out that the 2002 riots was also part of the Gujarat model. The accused in the Bilkis Bano rape case were released from jail and were welcomed like heroes — this is the Gujarat model that the BJP promotes. Massacres happened in Bihar as well. But we cannot promote them as Bihar model,” Bhattacharya said.

“If we become blind supporters of any person, we are inviting dictatorship in the country. Bihar will not tolerate if someone tries to tamper with our history. We have a big fight ahead in 2024. And Mahagathbandhan unity is crucial for winning this fight,” the CPI-ML leader added.

