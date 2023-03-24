The grand jury probing former US President Donald Trump’s alleged hush-money payment to an adult film actress reportedly won’t hear the case this week.

Several American media outlets reported the latest development in Trump’s legal issues, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Members of the grand jury have been meeting Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, reports Xinhua news agency.

The jury was set to return to court in lower Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday but it will reportedly meet about a different case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Trump’s role in an alleged hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The payment of $130,000 was said to be used to prevent Daniels from going public about an alleged sexual encounter that she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied that the affair happened, dismissed any wrongdoing, and charged that the inquiry led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is politically motivated.

The possible indictment of Trump has been closely watched as no former American President has been indicted on criminal charges.

Republicans have rallied around Trump by attacking Bragg, a Democrat, and saying that the case is yet another example of law enforcement being “weaponised” for political purposes.

The Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration Committees are demanding testimony and documents related to Bragg’s investigation.

Bragg’s office responded on Thursday that the Republicans are embarking on an unprecedented inquiry “into pending local prosecution”.

“The District Attorney pledged that the DA’s Office would ‘publicly state the conclusion of our investigation whether we conclude our work without bringing charges, or move forward with an indictment.’ He stands by that pledge,” Bragg’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, wrote in a letter to congressional Republicans.

“And if charges are brought at the conclusion, it will be because the rule of law and faithful execution of the District Attorney’s duty require it,” Dubeck added.

