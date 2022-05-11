After a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, a magnificent Laxman temple will be built in Lucknow.

The bhumi pujan for the proposed temple will be held on Thursday in Jankipuram extension.

Pandit Dhirendra Vashisht, who heads the Shri Laxman Peeth Sewa Nyas, said that the temple would be built in one acre land and its height would be 81 feet.

“The temple construction will take around five years and it is being designed by Meenakshi Tiwari and Sunil Srivastava, according to Vastu norms. It will be grand and magnificent in style and design,” he said.

The temple will have statues of Laxman, his wife Urmila and there will also be statues of Shiva Parivar and Ram Darbar. An old age home will be a part of the temple complex, named after Urmila.

