INDIA

Grand Laxman temple to come up in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
5

After a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, a magnificent Laxman temple will be built in Lucknow.

The bhumi pujan for the proposed temple will be held on Thursday in Jankipuram extension.

Pandit Dhirendra Vashisht, who heads the Shri Laxman Peeth Sewa Nyas, said that the temple would be built in one acre land and its height would be 81 feet.

“The temple construction will take around five years and it is being designed by Meenakshi Tiwari and Sunil Srivastava, according to Vastu norms. It will be grand and magnificent in style and design,” he said.

The temple will have statues of Laxman, his wife Urmila and there will also be statues of Shiva Parivar and Ram Darbar. An old age home will be a part of the temple complex, named after Urmila.

20220511-141736

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, China pull out troops from friction point Gogra in Ladakh

    No one has seen me beyond comedy so far: Delnaaz Irani

    Hyderabad Metro Rail advisory to passengers amid night curfew

    Budget 2022-23 will aim to recover pandemic-led loss: Sisodia