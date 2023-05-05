The Grand Mufti of Egypt, H.E. Dr Shawqi Allam, visited his Indian counterpart, Sheikh Abubkar Ahmad, at his office at Karanthur in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday and held discussions on various issues.

He later led the Friday prayers at Jamiul Futuh, the Grand Masjid at Markaz Knowledge City.

Sheikh Shawki Allam is the first president of the Supreme Council of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide and is the nineteenth and the current Grand Mufti of Egypt since March 4, 2013.

He prayed for the health and long life of Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and extended his warm greetings, and said he was rejoicing to visit Kerala and to have precious time with the Indian Sunni cleric.

In the meeting, they discussed the policies to be adopted by the Muslim community against deviant ideologies and internal conflicts.

In the discussion, they also agreed to accelerate educational exchange relations between India and Egypt and strengthen academic leadership and joint efforts against terrorist ideologies.

Sheikh Shawki Allam arrived in India on a six-day visit as an official guest of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Ministry of External Affairs.

He visited Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Markazu Saquafathi Sunniya in Kozhikode and interacted with teachers and students.

20230505-192403