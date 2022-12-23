ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Grand opening for Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s 125th movie

Kannada super star Shivarajkumars most anticipated 125th movie ‘Vedha’ released on Friday managed to get a grand opening by the fans across Karnataka. The shows started at 5 a.m. and the fans have given thumbs up to the movie.

The movie is directed by Harsha, this is the fourth venture coming in the combination of the actor and director. The film is released in more than 300 theatres in the state.

The fans are appreciating Shivarajkumar’s looks. Ganavi Lakshman, Aditi Sagar, Umashree and Shewtha Chengappa are in the lead roles. The background music score by music composer Arjun Janya and camera work also evoked good response.

The film has been produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar and Swamy J. Gowda is the cinematographer.

