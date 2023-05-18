SOUTH ASIA

‘Grand operation’ expected against ‘terrorists’ hiding in Imran’s residence

The Punjab Police may launch a “grand operation” to arrest the “terrorists” allegedly holed up in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

According to the police, all roads leading towards Zaman Park have been blocked and a heavy contingent of law enforcement is in the area, Geo News reported.

The Punjab government had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the PTI to hand over the “terrorists” who had taken refuge in the former Prime Minister’s home.

The ultimatum would end at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources said that the “grand operation” may be launched after the deadline ends, Geo News reported.

Sources shared that the inspector general of Punjab police and the capital city police officer (CCPO) have asked the police to remain “vigilant”.

Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday night that the provincial government has no plans so far of arresting the Khan.

“First let the 24-hour deadline expire then the government will reveal its plans,” the provincial minister said.

The Minister’s comment came hours after the PTI chief expressed fears that he would be arrested, Geo News reported.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has (sic) surrounded my house,” the PTI chief — who was ousted as the Prime Minister last year in April — said in a tweet.

Amir Mir added that Khan is inciting people, “just like always”.

The information minister said the PTI chief was “lying”.

In his presser earlier in the day, the Minister gave the PTI a 24-hour deadline to hand over the “30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge” at the former Prime Minister’s Lahore residence to the police.

