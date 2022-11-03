Karnataka Congress unit, along with other organisations, is gearing up to accord a grand welcome to veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been elected as the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The party insiders reveal that through the event, the party wants to send out a message to the oppressed classes and draw them into its fold.

Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, will be visiting the state on November 6 for the first time after assuming the coveted post. The state unit has decided to hold “Sarvodaya Samavesha” at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru to mark the occasion and felicitate him.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that it is going to be a mega event for the party. Thousands of party workers and fans of Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to participate in the programme.

The progressive organisations from across the state have extended their support to the programme and are attending the event in large numbers. The state unit had requested Kharge to take up Karnataka visit first before he visits any other state.

The appointment of Kharge as the AICC president has changed the dynamics of the state politics ahead of the Assembly elections. Kharge is revered by oppressed classes in the state and wields considerable influence in north Karnataka.

The Congress is claiming all the credit for enhancement of reservation for SCs and STs. The Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah had formed a committee under Justice Nagamohan Das in this regard. The ruling BJP has implemented the recommendations of the committee and issued a government notification also.

Both the parties are vying to impress the huge vote bank of backwards, Dalits and minorities. At this stage, Congress leaders describe that the elevation of Kharge to the highest post in Congress would definitely prove to be advantageous.

Congress insiders also explain that the party will give a message to backward classes, Dalits and minorities that it is the only party where a candidate belonging to oppressed classes can attain highest positions.

Ruling BJP leaders also concede that it is going to be difficult for them to woo the votes of oppressed classes, which are crucial for the BJP. In the last elections, the backwards and oppressed classes firmly stood with BJP.

