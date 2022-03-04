HEALTH

Grant of EUA recommended for Covovax among 12-17 age bracket

By NewsWire
0
0

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO)Subject Expert Committee on Friday recommended granting Emergency Use Authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for administering to 12-17-year-olds, said a source.

The expert committee cleared Pune-based vaccine manufacturer SII’s application, and the recommendation will be sent to the Drug Controller General of India for approval.

The SII had submitted an application to the DCGI seeking EUA for Covovax for the 12-17 years-old group on February 21.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situation in adults on December 28. However, the vaccine has not yet been included in the country’s inoculation drive. Covovax is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax. As of now only only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made Covaxin is available for vaccinating those aged 15 to 18.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 178.52 crore on Friday, with over 21 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 p.m., while 2.04 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far.

