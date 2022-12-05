INDIA

GRAP Stage III implemented in Greater Noida; construction work banned

NewsWire
0
0

The rules under the Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) Stage 3 have been implemented in Delhi-NCR, wherein construction work has been completely banned.

The ban has affected the hundreds of projects being built in the area, affecting as much as 150 group housing societies and their buyers.

About 60 of these projects are registered with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Apart from this, houses, shops and other buildings planned in the sector will not be constructed.

The ban on construction projects was also implemented for about 15 days in November.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Greater Noida reached the dark red zone on December 4, leading to the implementation of GRAP Stage 3.

Only the construction work of Metro, Railway etc. will be exempted from the ban.

Industries falling under various categories will remain closed for 2 to 4 days a week as per the rules.

The paper industry will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. The rice mills will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday and the textile industry will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

20221205-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will take call on reopening primary schools soon: K’taka Minister

    ED seizes Rs 19.31 cr in illegal mining case (Ld)

    Schools in Delhi can’t deny admission if one parent’s name is...

    Now, TN association seeks reservation for in-service doctors