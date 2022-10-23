Rapper and judge Badshah on ‘Hustle 2.0’ was surprised to see an amazing performance by Mumbai-based contestant Akshay Poojary, known by his stage name Gravity. The rapper was so impressed by his performance and creativity that he called him a ‘legend’.

He said: “Gravity you are a legend; I am blown away by your performance, and I am sure it touched everyone’s heart. You gave your best and killed it despite whatever the situation you are going through.”

Meanwhile, the other contestant Anubhav Shukla, who is popular as Panther stunned everyone with his power-packed performance on the patriotic track ‘Vande Mataram’.

It was indeed interesting to listen to his rap on this song as mentioned by Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name King, who is among the squad bosses on the show.

He said: “You penned it down so beautifully that I visualized Kashmir to Kanyakumari in these four pages. Things that we know and don’t know about Bharat Mata were all in this song, and these were some of the best lyrics I have heard on the show.”

Badshah also praised him, saying: “What is this writing? There is no flaw in the lyrics. I can’t imagine writing such a song even in my dreams. This is an exceptional work by Panther, and he deserves a lot of appreciation for this track.”

‘Hustle 2.0’ airs on MTV.

20221023-170403