ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gravity, King, Panther: Rappers who have Badshah singing paeans

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper and judge Badshah on ‘Hustle 2.0’ was surprised to see an amazing performance by Mumbai-based contestant Akshay Poojary, known by his stage name Gravity. The rapper was so impressed by his performance and creativity that he called him a ‘legend’.

He said: “Gravity you are a legend; I am blown away by your performance, and I am sure it touched everyone’s heart. You gave your best and killed it despite whatever the situation you are going through.”

Meanwhile, the other contestant Anubhav Shukla, who is popular as Panther stunned everyone with his power-packed performance on the patriotic track ‘Vande Mataram’.

It was indeed interesting to listen to his rap on this song as mentioned by Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name King, who is among the squad bosses on the show.

He said: “You penned it down so beautifully that I visualized Kashmir to Kanyakumari in these four pages. Things that we know and don’t know about Bharat Mata were all in this song, and these were some of the best lyrics I have heard on the show.”

Badshah also praised him, saying: “What is this writing? There is no flaw in the lyrics. I can’t imagine writing such a song even in my dreams. This is an exceptional work by Panther, and he deserves a lot of appreciation for this track.”

‘Hustle 2.0’ airs on MTV.

20221023-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Antim’ actress Mahima Makwana pleased with appreciation

    AR Rahman sets the ball rolling for NEXA Music Season 2

    Ranveer goes fresh for FreshToHome’s latest campaign

    Anurag Basu plays food games in ‘Super Dancer 4’