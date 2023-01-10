ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

‘Great role model’: Tovino Thomas has his fanboy moment with M.S. Dhoni

NewsWire
0
1

The ‘Minnal Murali’ star, Tovino Thomas, caught up with Team India’s former captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni during a book release at Kasargod in Kerala and turned emotional.

In his Instagram post, Tovino said: “Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very same persona we have seen on screen – cool, composed, and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person.

“We had great conversations and there was this typical ease with which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have this opportunity. A great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey”

Tovino and Dhoni met at the Bekal resort in Kasargod near the historic Bekal fort where the movie ‘Bombay’ featuring Aravind Sami and Manisha Koirala was shot.

Dhoni and the Malayalam star had arrived for the release of the autobiography of noted techno educationist, Professor K.K. Abdul Gafoor. The Chennai Super Kings captain also presented a copy of the book, ‘Njan Sakshi’, to the superhero of ‘Minnal Murali’.

The fans of both stars were elated and many wrote on their social media handles expressing best wishes to both. One of them exclaimed: “Oh my own superstars. Wish them the best.” Another wrote: “Captain cool with our own superstar.”

In his latest movie, ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, incidentally, Tovino plays a triple role.

20230110-154204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Releasing a movie on OTT is not as easy as it...

    Makers of Kiran Abbavaram’s upcoming thriller drop gripping teaser

    Wamiqa Gabbi says language, genre no longer matter in pan-India cinema

    Uorfi backs Sheezan Khan: Cannot blame him for Tunisha’s death