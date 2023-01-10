The ‘Minnal Murali’ star, Tovino Thomas, caught up with Team India’s former captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni during a book release at Kasargod in Kerala and turned emotional.

In his Instagram post, Tovino said: “Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very same persona we have seen on screen – cool, composed, and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person.

“We had great conversations and there was this typical ease with which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have this opportunity. A great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey”

Tovino and Dhoni met at the Bekal resort in Kasargod near the historic Bekal fort where the movie ‘Bombay’ featuring Aravind Sami and Manisha Koirala was shot.

Dhoni and the Malayalam star had arrived for the release of the autobiography of noted techno educationist, Professor K.K. Abdul Gafoor. The Chennai Super Kings captain also presented a copy of the book, ‘Njan Sakshi’, to the superhero of ‘Minnal Murali’.

The fans of both stars were elated and many wrote on their social media handles expressing best wishes to both. One of them exclaimed: “Oh my own superstars. Wish them the best.” Another wrote: “Captain cool with our own superstar.”

In his latest movie, ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, incidentally, Tovino plays a triple role.

