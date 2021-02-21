President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that great saints like Sant Ravidasji belong to entire humanity and it is necessary for people to change their thinking and outlook.

In his address at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth Rashtriya Adhiveshan-2021 here, he noted that if saints are tied up to a particular community, then it would be against the very principle of inclusiveness.

The President said that Guru Ravidasji may have been born in a particular community, sect or region, but rise above all such boundaries.

“Saints do not belong to any caste, sect or region. They take steps which are for the welfare of the entire humanity. The conduct of saints goes beyond all kind of discrimination and narrow-mindedness.”

Kovind expressed happiness that the philosophy and values of Guru Ravidasji like social justice, equality and fraternity have been imbued in our constitutional values.

“The Chief Architect of our Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar embodied the Constitutional principles around the values expressed by Guru Ravidasji,” he said.

The President said that Sant Ravidas did not leave out any person or class of society from the ambit of his love and compassion.

“If saints are tied up to a particular community, then, it would be against the very principle of inclusiveness which was preached by Sant Ravidasji himself. Therefore, it is necessary for people to change their thinking and outlook.

“Efforts should be made to ensure participation of all sections of the society in the events like this,” the President said.

He said that these efforts would help in increasing social equality and harmony in the country.

