Greater Chennai Police on high alert after murder of history-sheeter

The Greater Chennai police is on high alert after a gang of five miscreants hacked a history-sheeter to death in broad daylight at Vanniyar street here.

Suresh, alias Kaurkka, of Puliyanthope was murdered on Wednesday evening.

Since Suresh was accused in several criminal cases, police are on high alert to prevent any gang wars as intelligence has reported the possibility of counter attack by Suresh’s gang. Police have, however, not ascertained the identity of the criminals involved in the gory killing.

The crime took place on Wednesday evening, when Suresh was on his way to meet his wife who works at the Corporation zonal office in Ambattur. A gang waylaid him at Vanniyar street and hacked him to death.

Notably, the Opposition AIADMK is planning a state-level campaign against the failing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and Suresh’s muder as part of a gang-war has given the party the much-needed ammunition against the government.

Sources in Greater Chennai police told IANS that a special police team has been constituted and is ascertaining the identity of the killers.

The DG of police and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner are directly monitoring the progress of the case.

20221215-115804

