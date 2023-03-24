A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog while she was playing outside her home in the Beta 1 area.

The child, luckily, was rescued by her grand-father who sustained injuries to his knees while trying to save his grand-daughter who was being dragged by the stray dog.

The incident has been captured on a CCTV camera.

The girl’s father, Ajay Pratap Chauhan, said the incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The girl’s grand-father, Chandra Naresh Singh, had served in the Indian Army, and fought in the Kargil War.

Local residents claimed this was not the first such incident to have taken place in the area.

Saying that they feel hassled over the stray dog menace, most have submitted that the authorities were not taking appropriate measures on sterilisation of the dogs, or shifting them to the zones marked for street dogs.

