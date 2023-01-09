A canter truck filled with tomatoes toppled off a flyover on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday amidst severe fog, injuring two people.

According to the police, the truck fell off the flyover at Zero Point near Safipur service road at around 5 a.m. on the route from Agra to Parichowk.

The driver and cleaner were critically injured and have been admitted to Government Institue of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for treatment.

The Knowledge Park police along with top officials are present on the spot.

The injured have been identified as Riyazuddin and Irfan, both residents of Rasulpur Dhaulri village of Jani district in Meerut.

The police said that other necessary action is underway.

