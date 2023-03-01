As part of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a comprehensive integrated Landscape Management Plan has been prepared for the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) and surrounding areas, an official statement said on Wednesday.

To ensure systematic and time-bound implementation of the Greater Panna landscape management plan, the Greater Panna Landscape Council (GPLC) has been constituted under the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary with members from all the stakeholders. Adequate financial provisions have been earmarked for the implementation of the environment management plan and integrated landscape management plan under the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the goal of the GPL and the council is to ensure a “win-win” situation for conservation through integration with the development process based on a balanced approach and considering the diverse stakes. The broad objectives are to enable betterment of habitat, protection, and management for flagship species viz. tiger, vulture, and gharial in the landscape, to consolidate the landscape for overall biodiversity conservation through spatial prioritisation and well-being of the forest dependent communities, and to provide species-specific and site-specific monitoring strategies under the integrated landscape management in context with feedback loop and adaptive management options.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, the first interlinking of rivers project under National Perspective Plan taken for implementation, would be a game-changer for the socio-economic prosperity of the Bundelkhand region, which faces recurrent drought situation, the statement said. The project is aimed at not only providing water security in Bundelkhand but also ensuring the overall conservation of the region and specially for landscape dependent species such as tiger, vulture and gharial.

Apart from taking mitigation measures as per approved environmental management plan, the Wildlife Institute of India has prepared the comprehensive integrated landscape management plan for the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity not only in Panna Tiger Reserve but also in surrounding areas. The integrated landscape management plan in Greater Panna Landscape (GPL) is one of the major and unique conservation measures being initiated in the conservation history of India, the statement said.

