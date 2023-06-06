External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Namibia have greater possibility of closer cooperation in the field of energy, including in oil and gas, green hydrogen and solar.

During his closing remarks at the first India-Namibia joint commission meeting, which he conducted along with Namibian deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, on Monday evening, Jaishankar said that both the countries can look at possibilities of cooperation in the field of infrastructure development, especially in railways, roads, ports, electricity transmission and water usage.

“Even in Africa, there are already significant projects delivered by us in these domains. I hope that this record encourages the emergence of new partnerships between us in these areas,” he said.

Highlighting the collaboration in wildlife relocation and conservation, Jaishankar referred to the re-introduction of Cheetahs in India that were given by Namibia.

“It is truly a milestone, creating the basis for other initiatives. We hope that Namibia would join us in the creation of the Big Cat Alliance. Such cooperation also has a major impact on the promotion of eco-tourism,” he said.

