Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore and has declared a dividend of Re 0.90 per share.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 115.10 crore (compared to previous year’s Rs 27.08 crore) on a total income of Rs 1,592.29 crore (against last year’s Rs 1,209.18 crore).

According to Greaves Cotton, it hopes to conclude definitive agreements with Runal Developers LLP for the sale of its land and building at Pune for Rs 284 crore.

