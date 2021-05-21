Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton has seen exponential growth of its Non-Automotive business, with its presence in multiple applications across various sectors. The Non-Automotive business revenue grew by 76 per cent in the recent Q4-FY21.

The company accelerated the non-automotive business and has seen impressive growth year-on-year. The Non-Automotive Business includes non-auto small engine (NASE); Industrial Engines, Smart Genset to Light equipment like Pumpset, Light-Agri equipment, Light Construction equipment and Industrial equipment.

As per the last Q4-FY21 results, the NASE business grew by 32 per cent, Genset business grew by 49 prer cent when compared with Q4-FY20. The Industrial Engine and Light Equipment segments too have been growing steadily.

Speaking on this growth, Sunil Shahi, CEO, Non-Auto Business, Greaves Cotton, said, “Company’s non-automotive segment has achieved significant revenue growth for Greaves even during pandemic. We have developed versatile applications based on our engines. Last quarter, we contributed significantly to help the society in dealing with Covid crisis, through critical installations at hospitals & Covid care centers.”

This growth is a result of Greaves diversification strategy to venture into newer and less explored non-automotive business segments, which has emerged as the key growth driver for the company. The company has developed customer-centric applications on a varied HP range of reliable & affordable Greaves engines. The nation-wide aftermarket support-service and parts support uninterrupted operations for these applications.

Greaves non-automotive industrial engines have multiple small and big applications in varied fields including agriculture, construction, marine, firefighting, gardening and micro-irrigation with power capacity ranging from 1.5 HP to 700 HP. These fuels efficient, compact yet heavy-duty engines can also find their usage in road cleaning machines used in the municipal applications as part of Swachh Bharat drive. Greaves engines find usage in multipurpose prime movers for various non-auto applications with air and water-cooled options to improve efficiency and ensure product longevity.

–IANS

sn/rs