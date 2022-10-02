The Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), started commercial operation, according to ICGB AD, owner and operator of the IGB.

The IGB connects with the Greek national gas transmission system and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini of Greece, and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system in the area of Stara Zagora of Bulgaria, according to a statement by the operator on Saturday.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, and the designed capacity is up to 3 billion cubic metre per year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bulgaria used to rely on Russian imports for more than 80 per cent of its gas needs, according to local media reports.

