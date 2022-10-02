WORLD

Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline starts commercial operation

NewsWire
0
0

The Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), started commercial operation, according to ICGB AD, owner and operator of the IGB.

The IGB connects with the Greek national gas transmission system and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini of Greece, and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system in the area of Stara Zagora of Bulgaria, according to a statement by the operator on Saturday.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, and the designed capacity is up to 3 billion cubic metre per year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bulgaria used to rely on Russian imports for more than 80 per cent of its gas needs, according to local media reports.

20221002-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMANA raised funds by exploiting India’s goodwill during Covid crisis (Part...

    US initial jobless claims rise to 207,000

    Afghanistan to vote against Russia in UN: Report

    Israel to investigate domestic use of Pegasus spyware