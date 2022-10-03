Greece is open to a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague, Czech Republic, later this week, Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said in Greek capital Athens.

Turkey is one of the non-EU countries invited to attend an informal meeting of EU heads of state and government scheduled to be hosted in Prague on October 7 by the Czech EU Council Presidency.

Relations between Greece and Turkey have long been tense over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lately, the two sides have exchanged strong remarks over a number of incidents.

