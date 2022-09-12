WORLD

Greece seeks to keep open channels of communication with Turkey: PM

Greece will always seek to keep open channels of communication with Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a press conference during the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in Thessaloniki, a port city in northern Greece, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mitsotakis rejected “recent unacceptable statements” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that despite such remarks, he was “always available and open to a meeting with the Turkish leader,” Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

“I cannot imagine that there will be a conflict between Greece and Turkey … I do not believe that this will ever happen,” Mitsotakis said.

During an event in Turkey earlier in September, Erdogan accused Greece of “harassment” of Turkish fighter jets in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean recently. Greece has rejected the claims.

Relations between the two countries have long been tense over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean and the Mediterranean Sea.

