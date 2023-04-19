WORLD

Greece to enter pre-election period: PM

NewsWire
0
0

The pre-election period ahead of Greece’s May 21 general elections will officially start this Saturday with the dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in a press release.

“We will have four weeks ahead of us to present the review of our work and our plan for the future of Greece,” he said during his visit to the island of Corfu.

The ruling conservative New Democracy party won the elections in July 2019, and is leading in all recent opinion polls. However, most political analysts agree that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot, Xinhua news agency reported.

If a second election round is required, it would be held in early July at the latest, Mitsotakis said earlier this spring.

20230420-011003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 people injured in Cincinnati shooting

    Third of global economy will be in recession this yr: IMF

    Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into shores of Lake Victoria

    YouTuber tests Apple Watch Ultra durability with hammer