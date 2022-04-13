HEALTHWORLD

Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1

NewsWire
0
0

Greece will further ease its Covid-19 restrictions from May 1, Health Minister Thanos Plevris has said.

Until August 31, it will no longer be mandatory to present a vaccination or recovery certificate to access indoor spaces, he was quoted by Greek national broadcaster ERT as saying on Wednesday.

From May 1, students and teachers will no longer be obliged to take a Covid-19 test prior to entering classrooms, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the same period, all venues will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity and unvaccinated employees will be required to participate in weekly rapid Covid testing before going to work. Under the rules currently in force, they have to take two rapid tests per week.

“As of April 15, the fine of 100 euros ($108) per month for all people aged 60 and over who are not vaccinated will be suspended,” the Minister said. The fine was introduced in January to promote vaccination.

“All these measures will be re-examined on September 1 depending on the evolution of the pandemic,” he added.

Following the advice of experts, the government decided to keep the face mask mandate in place for indoor public places until May 31, he said.

With the summer tourism season approaching, the government will also decide soon whether travellers entering Greece will continue to be obliged to present vaccination certificates, Plevris said. (1 euro=$1.08)

20220414-035602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 held for giving fake RT-PCR reports without taking swabs in...

    Dead woman given second dose of Covid vaccine in Bihar

    UK records biggest daily jump of Omicron cases

    Mongolia adds 3,080 new Covid-19 cases