WORLD

Greece to hold general elections on May 21

NewsWire
0
0

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the general elections will be held on May 21.

“The general elections will be held at the end of the (government’s) four-year term, as I had promised from the start,” he said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

If a second round of elections is required, it will take place at the beginning of July at the latest, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The ruling conservative New Democracy party won the elections held in July 2019, and is leading in all recent opinion polls.

However, most political analysts estimate that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot.

A second round would be held under a different electoral law, which provides for extra seats for the winning party.

In the upcoming polls, all 300 seats in Parliament will be contested.

20230329-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraqi federal court ratifies snap parliamentary election results

    Pak envoy, US Prez discuss ‘building strong basis’ for taking ties...

    Indian-American Theegala tied fourth at Farmers as Rahm finishes fifth

    ‘Iran to raise oil output to pre-sanctions level as soon as...