Greece’s annual inflation rate reached 12.1 per cent in June, hitting a 30-year record high in the country, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

The figure was up 0.8 percentage points from that in May. Greek inflation merely stood at one per cent in June 2021, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ELSTAT.

The ELSTAT attributed the rise of the inflation rate mainly to the rise in energy costs over the past year.

Natural gas prices increased by 117.7 per cent in June compared to the same period of 2021, while electricity prices by 70.4 percent and heating oil by 65.1 per cent, according to the ELSTAT.

20220708-170402