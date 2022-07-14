Dimitris Lignadis, a popular Greek stage actor as well as director has been found guilty of raping two men, that too, when they were minors. Lignadis, who is 57 years old was found guilty on Wednesday, July 13, by an Athens Court in two out of four counts of rape.

In a third case, Lignadis was acquitted citing lack of sufficient evidence and in the fourth case the accuser never showed up to court to testify even though the accuser was ordered by the court to show up. As per reports, the accuser had given the court a false address.

The rape counts that Lignadis was charged for occurred in 2010 and in 2015. When the guilty verdict was given, Lignadis’ lawyers argued mentioning mitigating circumstances but the prosecutor rebutted the defence’s arguments and the court chose not to accept them.

For now, the prosecutor has requested for a 12-year sentence for each count of rape (that’s 24 years). The court has adjourned to deliberate on the sentence.

Lignadis, meanwhile, can appeal against the conviction and it seems he might do so because he has denied all the charges.

These accusations against him first surfaced in 2021 and that time he was ordered prison time. A few days prior to this order, Lignadis resigned as the artistic director at the Greece National Theater. IT was post he held since 2019.