A motion of censure against the Greek government over allegations of extensive wiretapping was outvoted on Friday, Greek national broadcaster ERT has reported.

The motion was tabled by the main opposition party, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, over alleged surveillance of ministers, legislators, military officers, journalists, and businessmen by the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP).

A total of 143 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the motion of censure, while 156 deputies voted against, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

Addressing the plenary shortly before the vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he had been calling on the main opposition party to table a censure motion for the past five months, as it is the procedure in parliament and general elections for political parties to resolve their differences, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister has reiterated several times lately that general elections will be held in Greece this spring. His conservative New Democracy party was elected to office in July 2019, and is leading in recent opinion polls.

Mitsotakis and the government claim that they were not aware of any surveillance activities, and all procedures carried out were legal.

For several months, the Greek media has been reporting that many people have been under surveillance by EYP in recent years.

20230128-052803