Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has outlined the priorities of the new government at the first cabinet meeting after his New Democracy party (ND) won the second general election in five weeks with an outright majority in Parliament.

“Our four general directions (are) better wages, a better public health system, a better state, a better life in a strong Greece,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“Without a fast-growing economy, there is no prosperous society, and growth is also the solution to combat the greatest social injustice, which is none other than unemployment,” he added.

During the next four years the government is aiming for at least 120 reforms, the Prime Minister said.

During his victory speech on Sunday evening, Mitsotakis promised more reforms at a faster pace during his second term in office.

The new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday.

The new parliament will convenes on July 3 and the vote of confidence in the government is scheduled for July 7.

In the election held on Sunday, ND garnered 40.55 per cent of the ballots, securing 158 seats in the next 300-member Parliament to form a single-party government.

In the 2019 general elections, the party won 39.8 per cent of the votes with 158 seats in Parliament.

2023062931226