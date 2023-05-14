WORLD

Greek PM rules out cooperation with socialists after elections

NewsWire
0
0

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out the prospect of cooperation with the socialist PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement-Movement for Change) party to form a coalition government after the upcoming general elections.

“I don’t believe that at this moment there is margin for any cooperation with PASOK after the May 21 elections, even if the numbers could lead to a government that would receive the confidence vote from the parliament,” he told a press conference on Sunday.

With one week to go ahead of the ballot, Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy (ND) party holds a lead over the main opposition party SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance in recent opinion polls, while PASOK-KINAL ranks third, Xinhua news agency reported.

Greece needs a stable government and due to diverging views on crucial issues, an ND-PASOK government would not serve the country’s interests, Mitsotakis said.

However, political analysts estimate that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot.

If a second round of elections is required, it will take place at the beginning of July at the latest, the Prime Minister has said.

The second ballot would be held under a different electoral law, which provides for extra seats for the winning party.

The Prime Minister reiterated a call to voters to give his party a strong mandate to continue its reformist agenda.

He acknowledged that many households are still struggling to make ends meet due to increased living costs and pledged to further lower taxes and increase wages during his second term in office, without jeopardising fiscal discipline and the stability and further growth of economy.

Commenting on the future of the Greece-Turkey relations, he said, in recent months tensions have eased. He expressed hope that the two neighbouring countries, which for long are at odds over borders, will find favourable ground to lead to a more permanent de-escalation of bilateral relations.

20230515-020202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oleksandr Zinchenko is an “exceptional footballer”, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

    Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030

    Pak to join UN call to prevent Afghanistan’s collapse at UNGA

    ‘Gen Bajwa praised Nawaz Sharif for being responsive to military’s needs’