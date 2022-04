Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an e-mailed press statement from her office.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Greek Head of state has mild symptoms, and she will stay in quarantine at home, it added.

Earlier this spring, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had contracted the virus and recovered.

Both have been vaccinated and received booster shots.

