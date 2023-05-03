WORLD

Greek Supreme Court excludes far-right party from general elections

NewsWire
0
0

Greece’s Supreme Court has given the green light to a total of 36 parties, coalitions, and independents to run in the forthcoming May 21 general elections, but the far-right National Party-Hellenes (Greeks) was excluded.

The ruling on National Party-Hellenes, founded by jailed former lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris, was based on a recent law that bans the participation in the electoral process of parties whose leadership has been convicted of crimes carrying a potential sentence of life imprisonment, such as running a criminal organisation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Greek national news agency AMNA.

Kasidiaris has been convicted of directing a criminal organization as a leading member of the far- Right Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party.

Golden Dawn was represented in parliament in the period 2012-2019, riding on Greeks’ anger over the acute debt crisis in the country. Its leadership and dozens of members were arrested in 2013 after the murder of an anti-fascist musician, and convicted in 2020.

National Party-Hellenes could secure the 3 per cent threshold needed to enter the next parliament, according to several recent opinion polls.

20230503-064403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    20 missing in landslide in central Japan

    ‘Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is turning to human trafficking crisis’

    Assimi Goita sworn in as Mali’s Transitional President

    Two T20Is in 12 months is pretty hard to factor: Scotland’s...