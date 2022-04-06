Tens of thousands of Greeks walked off the job across the country to join a 24-hour general strike over soaring heating, electricity and housing costs. Public services and transport were disrupted.

Nearly 10,000 demonstrators participated in a rally on Wednesday organised in front of the Parliament by umbrella labour unions for civil servants and private sector workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Wages are small, bills are huge, we demand solutions,” they chanted.

“Today’s nationwide strike is an important step in escalating the struggle of workers’ movement against the big front of huge living costs,” Dimitris Koutsoumpas, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), told journalists.

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has sent energy and food prices skyrocketing and households and businesses find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, the labour unions said in press statements, demanding more support measures like substantial salary increases from the state.

The government has recently allocated about four billion euros ($4.37 billion) to ease the burden on Greek society and the real economy but much more is needed, they added.

“We are here today to protest against the increase in energy and fuel prices, which affects us as professionals, but also our clients. Some of them are already on the brink of collapse,” tax consultant Apostolos Dalas told Xinhua.

“Today we are asking for immediate measures to help the average income employees, the low-wage earners, the unemployed. Something must be done so that we do not pay for this crisis,” hotel employee Yannis Sozos told Xinhua.

Between 2010 and 2018, Greece experienced an acute debt crisis coupled with harsh austerity measures. The economy had just started to return to growth when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Today, Greeks once again feel their incomes squeezed by the effects of the conflict in Ukraine. (1 euro $1.09)

