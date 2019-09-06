Green building trend catching up in cities

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Amid the growing demand for land, water and electricity in metros, like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, green buildings are becoming a new trend in constructions and maintenance.

These buildings rely on renewable resources, like sun, water and wind, minimise demand on non-renewable resources and maximise use through reuse and recycling.

Globally, green buildings are certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) through its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, which focuses on sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy performance, use of recyclable materials and indoor environmental quality.

Explaining about the concept, Priyanka Kochhar, Associate Director, Market Development of Green Building Certification Institute (GBCI), said, “We aim to make sure that builders and even owners of land and building care for nature and promote sustainable buildings”.

“LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all buildings, LEED provides framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost saving green buildings,” Kochhar said.

The GBCI has collaborated with Amity University in Gurugram to teach basics of constructing and maintaining building in an eco-friendly manner and promote sustainable development. The university will be training students in green buildings concepts.

–IANS

rag/rs/pcj