Green development pact to be part of India’s G20 presidency agenda: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said that a Green Development Pact containing action roadmap on tackling climate change would be one of the main agenda items of G20 grouping under India’s presidency.

Addressing the virtual voice of Global South summit, Jaishankar said that the priorities for India’s G20 presidency will be finalised after consultation with developing nations.

He also mentioned measures to ensure food and fuel security.

“We are committed to arrive at a consensus on a Green Development Pact of G20 leaders, which would serve as a roadmap for the next decade ensuring green development globally,” he said.

The roadmap includes investments in sustainable lifestyles, leveraging green hydrogen for climate action, and accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.

India will also initiate discussions on data for development as countries are at different levels of development and readiness to engage with data-driven innovations, he further said.

20230113-191402

