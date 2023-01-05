A day after the Union Cabinet cleared the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that it will make India a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen in the world.

In a meeting with stakeholders, he said that the mission would result in attractive investment and business opportunities for the industry, and contribute significantly to India’s efforts towards decarbonisation and energy independence.

It will also create employment opportunities and lead to economic development.

The minister further stated that the mission will drive the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in the country through an array of measures towards demand creation, strengthening the supply side while working on regulatory framework, technology and innovation to enhance affordability of green hydrogen.

The mission targets setting up of at least 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen capacity with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW by 2030.

The targeted production capacity will bring over Rs 8 lakh crore in total investments and result in creation of over 6 lakh clean jobs, official sources said.

