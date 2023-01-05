BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Green hydrogen mission to make India leading producer: Renewable Energy Minister

NewsWire
0
2

A day after the Union Cabinet cleared the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that it will make India a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen in the world.

In a meeting with stakeholders, he said that the mission would result in attractive investment and business opportunities for the industry, and contribute significantly to India’s efforts towards decarbonisation and energy independence.

It will also create employment opportunities and lead to economic development.

The minister further stated that the mission will drive the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in the country through an array of measures towards demand creation, strengthening the supply side while working on regulatory framework, technology and innovation to enhance affordability of green hydrogen.

The mission targets setting up of at least 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen capacity with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW by 2030.

The targeted production capacity will bring over Rs 8 lakh crore in total investments and result in creation of over 6 lakh clean jobs, official sources said.

20230105-211004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndusInd Bank raises Rs 2,021 Cr via conversion of warrants

    RIL expands its value chain to improve capabilities in solar panel...

    Healthy macros attract equity foreign funds; Sensex mounts 58K-mark (Roundup)

    India’s forex reserves rises after 4 weeks of fall