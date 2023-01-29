The flag of Green India Challenge, launched to nurture the nature and environment better and provide clean air to mankind, is reaching new heights.

The Green Challenge launched by Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar is spreading the campaign to fight the climate change and the importance of plantation.

The Green India Challenge flag is hoisted in the country and abroad as well. Recently, the Green India flag was raised on the peak of the highest mountain in Antarctica.

Bhupathiraju Anmish Varma successfully completed the task of climbing seven peaks in seven continents.

At the end of the globe, Anmish Verma climbed Mt Vinson, the highest mountain in the icy continent of Antarctica, and hoisted the Green India Challenge flag.

Anmish Verma said that there is an environmental threat to the world in the form of global warming.

Stating that Santosh Kumar launched Green India Challenge with a determination to plant trees extensively, Anmish said that he is climbing the highest mountains to display the Green India Challenge flag with the aim of creating environmental awareness.

Anmish said that he successfully completed the climbing of seven peaks in seven continents including Everest.

Anmish said that he feels proud to present the Green India Challenge on the Globe’s South Pole and thanked Santosh Kumar for providing this opportunity.

Meanwhile, Banoth Vennela, a tribal girl from Telangana reached the top of Kilimanjaro Mountain, has thanked Santosh Kumar for the financial aid of Rs 3 lakh which helped her to fulfill her dream.

The girl from Somavaram Peta village, Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy district on January 26 scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

She also thanked Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Green India Challenge organisers.

Santosh Kumar, while congratulating the mountaineer stated that she not only brought laurels to herself and her family but also to the entire state of Telangana. He wished her all the best for her future endeavours.

