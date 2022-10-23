In the light of discussions on how effective Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards-compliant vehicles will be in bringing air pollution rates in major cities in the country under control, green technologist and activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh says that at least in Kolkata, vehicles compliant with the new emission norms will not make much difference.

According to him, Kolkata does not have the infrastructure to provide ideal driving conditions to enable the BS-VI compliant vehicles to have the desired impact. In an exclusive interview with Sumanta Ray Chaudhuri of IANS, Ghosh elaborates on his theory on this count.

Q: Do you think that the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles will be a major solution to the increased air pollution problem in Kolkata which has recently been rated the second most polluted city in the world according to a recent report of HEI SoGA, New Delhi?

A: Frankly speaking, the pollution level in Kolkata has reached such an alarming stage, 60 percent of which is because of automobile fuel emissions, BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles cannot be the only solution. This is because Kolkata does not have the road infrastructure that can enable the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles to deliver the desired effect

with regard to bringing down the auto-emission related pollution. Such vehicles can have the desired effect only when there is the ideal road infrastructure that can provide ideal driving conditions maintaining a speed level for petrol and

diesel version vehicles with minimum usage of clutches and brakes in cars.

This minimum speed level and minimum usage of clutches and brakes in cars play a very important role in maintaining an ideal mix of air in the fuel. But Kolkata does not have that road infrastructure and developing that infrastructure is an impossible proposition at this moment. So, we will have to look for alternative avenues to bring down the pollution level in the city.

Q: So, what according to you is the solution?

A: The solution is not easy and cannot be achieved overnight. But if all the authorities jointly take a phase-wise initiative on this count over the years the high rate of air pollution in the city can be brought down at least to a major extent.

The first is gradual replacement of the diesel-driven or petrol-driven cars with electric or CNG-operated or even LPG operated vehicles. It can be started with passenger vehicles. The West Bengal State Transport Corporation has launched such e- buses. Gradually, private passenger vehicle operators should also be encouraged to shift to such e- buses. This will

involve an initial cost. But in the long run, the private bus operators will financially benefit by avoiding inconveniences due to regular fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices.

At the same time, the authorities will have to take the initiative for the smooth supply of CNG through a pipeline from Asansol area in West Burdwan district. The number of centres for the conversion of petrol driven vehicles to LPG-driven ones should be increased within the city. At the same time, the number of gas-refilling stations should also be increased. There should also be a bar on the entry of diesel-driven vehicles into the city to the limited possible percentage of the total vehicles running within or entering Kolkata.

Q: But how will your proposed solution be applicable to the giant goods-carrying trucks which are mainly diesel operated and their conversion into other modes of fuel is not financially viable?

A: That is exactly why I suggested limiting the entry of diesel-driven vehicles into the city to the limited possible percentage of the total vehicles running within or entering Kolkata. Several cities globally have introduced this to keep diesel-driven goods vehicles outside the city limits within the

highways. But for that it is necessary to construct adequate warehouses adjacent to highways closer to the city limits where the diesel-driven goods vehicles can unload their consignments. From those warehouses, the goods can be ferried in environment friendly vehicles to their respective destinations within the city.

This might sound difficult but is surely achievable over a period of time. Only thing that is required is the collective initiative of all stakeholders. But considering the health hazards that our next generation is heading for, such a collective initiative is worth taking.

Q: As we are aware that besides auto fuel emission hazards, another factor for the high level of air pollution in Kolkata is the rampant cooking in the streets of the city by street food vendors using coal ovens or kerosene ovens. What is your take on this?

A: Yes, as you have rightly pointed out that this is yet another factor contributing immensely to the pollution in the city. The only solution to this is immediate replacement of these coal or kerosene ovens with electric induction cookers. Incidentally, an initiative was started by the current state government soon after it came to power, when the process of

distribution of electric cookers started in the Salt Lake area. However, that soon stopped. In Kolkata there are 10,000 street food vendors and imagine the pollution emitted by their cooking using conventional ovens.

