Ontario’s integrity commissioner and auditor general will be conducting separate investigations into the Ford government’s decision to open protected Greenbelt lands up to housing development.

The intergrity commissioner’s decision is based on a complaint from Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles about the “curious timing of recent purchases of Greenbelt land by powerful landowners with donor and political ties to the Ontario PC Party”. The investigation into Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark will look into whether he tipped off developers.

“I am relieved to see that this matter is being treated with the seriousness that it deserves and pleased to see this response from the Integrity Commissioner and the Auditor General,” Stiles said in a written statement. “Ontarians are owed answers about the Greenbelt, and I am confident that today (Wednesday) is a step in the right direction to understanding what happened. I am hopeful that Ontarians will be able to get answers in a thorough, timely manner because of these investigations.”

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk told a media outlet that a joint request from Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, interim Liberal Party Leader John Fraser, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner contributed to her decision.

“There are serious unanswered questions about how certain Conservative connected land speculators knew to buy the parcels in question – some of these transactions occurring mere months before the government’s announcement,” Shreiner noted in a media statement. “This whole affair does not pass the smell test.”

The provincial Green Party Leader says the people of Ontario also need to know the real financial and environmental consequences of this decision.

“We need to know how much this deal is costing taxpayers and why the Ford government is putting private interest ahead of public benefits,” he added.