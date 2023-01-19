COMMUNITY

Greenbelt development to be investigated by Ontario’s integrity commissioner, auditor general

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Ontario’s integrity commissioner and auditor general will be conducting separate investigations into the Ford government’s decision to open protected Greenbelt lands up to housing development.

The intergrity commissioner’s decision is based on a complaint from Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles about the “curious timing of recent purchases of Greenbelt land by powerful landowners with donor and political ties to the Ontario PC Party”. The investigation into Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark will look into whether he tipped off developers.

“I am relieved to see that this matter is being treated with the seriousness that it deserves and pleased to see this response from the Integrity Commissioner and the Auditor General,” Stiles said in a written statement. “Ontarians are owed answers about the Greenbelt, and I am confident that today (Wednesday) is a step in the right direction to understanding what happened. I am hopeful that Ontarians will be able to get answers in a thorough, timely manner because of these investigations.”

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk told a media outlet that a joint request from Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, interim Liberal Party Leader John Fraser, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner contributed to her decision.

“There are serious unanswered questions about how certain Conservative connected land speculators knew to buy the parcels in question – some of these transactions occurring mere months before the government’s announcement,” Shreiner noted in a media statement. “This whole affair does not pass the smell test.”

The provincial Green Party Leader says the people of Ontario also need to know the real financial and environmental consequences of this decision.

“We need to know how much this deal is costing taxpayers and why the Ford government is putting private interest ahead of public benefits,” he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Attempted child abduction in Mississauga, suspect sought

    Canada approves first deep water offshore oilfield development

    Brampton Transit resumes service to Steeles West Corridor after Amazon facility...

    Christmas tree collection in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon from Jan 10...