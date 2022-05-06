Leader Mike Schreiner announced today in London that Ontario Greens will bring 60,000 young people into the new climate economy by funding tuition and guaranteeing apprenticeships.

“It’s time to invest in the jobs of tomorrow, not the polluters of the past,” Schreiner said at the announcement alongside Ontario Greens candidates Carol Dyck (London North Centre), Colleen McCaulley (London West) and Zack Ramsey (London–Fanshawe).

Over the next 4 years, Ontario Greens will give 60,000 young people the skills and experience to work in the new climate economy through a year of free college tuition and a year of guaranteed work when they graduate, with targeted recruitment of women, Indigenous people, and racialized communities, the party said in a statement to CanIndia News.

“Climate and the economy go hand in hand,” Schreiner said. “But Doug Ford’s hostility to a greener future is holding Ontario back and hurting our economy while other jurisdictions and countries speed ahead of us.”

Young workers have been deeply affected by the pandemic. Youth employment in 2020 declined at five times the pace compared to workers aged 25 over, for example, and the cost of living continues to rise making life less and less affordable for young people. By directly supporting students facing rising costs of living, and providing career paths to good, clean jobs, we can help the economy and address the climate emergency at the same time, the party statement noted.

“Greens have a plan to transition Ontario into the new climate economy and help young people with good, green jobs,” Schreiner said.