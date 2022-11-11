SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Greg Barclay likely to get re-elected as ICC chairman: Report

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay is likely to be re-elected for a second term as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Barclay, who got elected for the first time in December 2020, will have another term of two years. Notably, a chairman can have three terms in total.

Unlike in 2020, Barclay is set to have smooth sailing this time around as he is unlikely to have any opposition during the election, scheduled for November 12 in Melbourne. Dr. Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the chair of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), who had filed nomination against him, is expected to withdraw, a Cricbuzz report said.

The report further said that Mukuhlani may withdraw on the day of the election and some kind of consensus is believed to have been reached among the ICC directors.

A candidate is required to have the backing of two current directors to file nomination and it has been learned that BCCI has also thrown its weight behind the incumbent ICC chairman.

Initially, the Indian cricket board itself wanted to field a candidate but it decided against having one. Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, will be attending the ICC meetings and elections.

20221111-180404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pietersen to back England players if they want to pull out...

    Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai...

    3rd ODI: Pakistan survive Netherlands scare to register 9-run win, clinch...