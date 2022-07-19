Mumbai City FC have signed Greg Stewart from Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal that keeps him at the club until May 2024, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who won the ‘Hero of the League’ award last season, was the cynosure of Jamshedpur FC’s League Winners’ Shield triumph in the 2021-22 campaign — his first foray outside Great Britain.

Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals registered by Jamshedpur (10 goals and 10 assists) and was the player with the most assists last season. The versatile footballer was also voted as the ‘Hero of the League’ in his debut ISL campaign.

Born in Stirling, Scotland, Stewart started his youth career first at the Rangers’ Academy followed by the Heart of Midlothian youth setup before he went on to make his senior debut for Cowdenbeath, spending four seasons at the club.

He then joined Dundee FC in 2014 in a pivotal career move, making the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year award twice in a row in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, he moved to English Championship club Birmingham City, where he also enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

After spending three seasons in Birmingham, Stewart eventually secured a move to Rangers in 2019, where he was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s squad. His contributions helped Rangers secure a historic Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 season.

“I’m delighted to be here in Mumbai City. The club outlined their plans and their ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India. The club and the coach Des Buckingham intend to build on what was a momentous season for Mumbai City last time out, including a strong performance in the AFC Champions League, and I believe we can add to the success the club has enjoyed in the recent past,” said Stewart after putting pen to paper.

“Greg is a hugely talented player who has demonstrated this on many occasions last season and to be able to bring him into our group is something I am very excited about. He is able to play as a forward as well as a more attacking midfield player, not only bringing people into the game around him but equally able to turn games in key moments by himself,” expressed Des Buckingham, head coach of Mumbai City FC, on the new signing.

20220719-204402