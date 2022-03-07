Grenade throwing module of LeT busted in Kashmir, 4 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a grenade throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Awantipora by arresting four terrorist associates, officials said on Monday.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Gh Mohd Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral, and Waris Bashir Najar, resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral.

Police said three hand grenades have been recovered from their possession.

“Najar was involved in throwing grenade on Army camp at Mandoora on 1st March evening,” police said.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were carrying grenade throwing activities on the directions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat, son of late Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (slain HM Terrorist), resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar alias Waheed, son of Ghulam Mohd Ahangar, resident of Hafoo Tral who too is detained in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with smuggling of weapons case. Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating terror activities even from Central Jail, Srinagar.”

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Police said more arrests are expected in the instant case once further links are investigated and established.

