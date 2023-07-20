INDIA

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

NewsWire
0
0

‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig and her husband, director Noah Baumbach, who also co-wrote the script for ‘Barbie’ with Greta, have silently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The arrival of the director-writer couple’s newest addition to the family was revealed in an Elle U.K. profile of the ‘Little Women’ filmmaker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to their second child, the couple also have a 4-year-old son, Harold while Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage.

During the interview on Elle UK, the personal journeys as well as the professional and creative challenges of the ‘Barbie’ director were discussed, with Gerwig first talking about her new baby in the context of reflecting on where she is currently in life.

“I’m about to be 40,” she told the magazine. “And there’s something about that where you’re like: Oh! I’m properly middle-aged now.’ All parts of life feel extremely activated.”

Gushing about her kid, she said: “He’s a little Schmoo. That’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby. The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

The interview with the magazine marks the first time that Gerwig or Baumbach have discussed the birth of their second son as they have mostly been secretive about the whole subject.

Greta Gerwig announced her second pregnancy back in December 2022 during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ where she said: “Yes, I am with child”, with the audiences cheering in their seats with host Jimmy Fallon also congratulating her and thanking her for sharing the news.

The ‘Little Women’ director noted that she actually thought she was going to reveal her pregnancy at another event where she was wearing an outfit that might as well give away her pregnancy, but then jokingly said “nobody cared.”

“I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared. It didn’t get reported on.”

‘Barbie’ is set to hit theatres on July 21 and early reviews have already been incredibly positive.

2023072042314

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims to leave J&K for Saudi...

    Now, Kuntal Ghosh ridicules Partha Chatterjee for wearing rings in judicial...

    PCB to send security delegation to India to review World Cup...

    Intruder handed to Pak rangers by BSF