When the first look of the ‘Barbie’ film showed off Ryan Gosling’s chiseled six-pack, orange spray-tan and platinum mop-top, the internet went gaga for his look as Ken. Director Greta Gerwig revealed the ensemble is just “one of many extraordinary looks” fans can look forward to from the actor Ryan Gosling.

“I’m thrilled,” Gerwig told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet for the Academy’s Governors Awards on Saturday evening, speaking about the public’s fascination with Gosling’s costume. “That is how I felt and how Margot felt and I’m thrilled that everyone shares that feeling.”

Some images from the production, featuring Gosling and co-star Margot Robbie in costume, leaked on social media shortly after the first looks were released, featuring the actors garbed in neon, tie-dye spandex. Even still, Gerwig said fans are “not even close” to having seen all of the outfits Ken will be wearing in the film, reports Variety.

“I really, I couldn’t say, but it’s a lot – it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” Gerwig answered to the question of how many different Ken looks were created for Gosling.

The upcoming release marks the first live-action movie ‘Barbie’ feature. When asked if the project would be the start of a series, Gerwig said: “I don’t know. I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was.”

Gerwig, best known for writing and directing 2019’s ‘Little Women’ and 2017’s ‘Lady Bird’, helms ‘Barbie’ and co-writes with her partner and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach.

20221122-063023

