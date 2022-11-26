ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Greta Gerwig was ‘terrified’ of making ‘Barbie’ movie: This could be a career-ender

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who currently awaits the release of her highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, has opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ podcast, saying she was both ‘excited’ and ‘terrified’ upon embarking on the project.

“It was terrifying,” Gerwig said, reports ‘Variety’.

“There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach, added, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

As far as the plot, Gerwig didn’t offer many details but said Mattel executives were “amazing partners” who gave her “trust and freedom” with the Barbie brand.

She also credited star and producer Margot Robbie, as well as producer Tom Ackerley for making sure Gerwig was able to execute her vision.

‘Barbie’ also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

The film is set for a July 21, 2023 release date via Warner Bros.

20221126-113202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bebe Rexha enjoys cooking Italian dishes

    Lily Collins: My dog is more famous than me

    William Shatner got emotional after space trip

    Amanda Seyfried on pressure of shooting nude scenes when she was...