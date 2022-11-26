Filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who currently awaits the release of her highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie, has opened up about the making of the film on Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ podcast, saying she was both ‘excited’ and ‘terrified’ upon embarking on the project.

“It was terrifying,” Gerwig said, reports ‘Variety’.

“There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with husband Noah Baumbach, added, “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.'”

As far as the plot, Gerwig didn’t offer many details but said Mattel executives were “amazing partners” who gave her “trust and freedom” with the Barbie brand.

She also credited star and producer Margot Robbie, as well as producer Tom Ackerley for making sure Gerwig was able to execute her vision.

‘Barbie’ also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

The film is set for a July 21, 2023 release date via Warner Bros.

20221126-113202